Dak Prescott gives Cowboys fans hope with Micah Parsons optimism

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott's optimistic outlook on Mich Parsons' ongoing contract debacle is a reason for fans to have hope.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons during training camp in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons during training camp in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys fans have been going through it in recent weeks, as training camp in Oxnard, California, is underway. There was a hope that Micah Parsons would sign his blockbuster deal to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL before camp began, but things have only gotten worse.

There have been reports that Parsons and the Cowboys' front office are further apart than ever in contract negotiations, and Parsons has publicly requested a trade.

But, there is one man hoping to calm everyone's nerves. Enter Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys star quarterback spoke to the media following Thursday's practice session and shared his thoughts on the ongoing saga. As far as Prescott is concerned, the faith is there that Parsons will remain his teammate.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp press conference in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp press conference in Oxnard, California. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I’ve got faith in Jones and the team, as I do in Micah and his team," Prescott told the media.

"So that’s who I am, and that’s what I’m going to continue to believe and be optimistic. And 11’s a Cowboy."

Hopefully the front office will come around and do the right thing, which everyone knows is giving a generational talent like Parsons the deal that he has earned.

While there is some doubt regarding Parsons' availability for Week One of the regular season against the reigning Super Bowl champion, division rival Philadelphia Eagles, there is still some hope that things could smooth over, Parsons gets paid, and Cowboys Nation can put the entire offseason soap opera behind them.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
