Micah Parsons' potential trade suitor would make for dynamic AFC West duo

If the Dallas Cowboys do decide to trade Micah Parsons, then there is one suitor who could make one of the most dynamic NFL duos with its edge rush.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The saga between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons continues on as the team prepares for their first game of the 2025 NFL preseason with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Negotiations have not been going well as Parsons has requested a trade from the franchise, but everyone around the team seems to feel those drastic measures will not be happening.

But what if it did happen? What if the Cowboys trade Parsons?

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell has the perfect landing spot that would pair Parsons with another dynamic edge rusher in the AFC West.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Enter the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Pairing Parsons with Maxx Crosby, the player he is tied with for more quarterback pressures in the NFL since 2021, would give Las Vegas the most fearsome pass rush duo in the NFL. The Raiders are also familiar with the price necessary to acquire a talent like Parsons given they traded away a similar one in Khalil Mack back in 2018."

Pairing Parsons with Crosby would allow the Raiders to have the most dominant pass rush in the entire NFL.

It would also be the perfect response in stopping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I still don't feel like Parsons will ever be traded, but if he did, landing in Las Vegas would take most of the sting out of it, as that would mean he didn't go to a place that could make the Cowboys pay.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

