Cowboys Country

Jaydon Blue, Jake Ferguson injury updates provide good news to Cowboys

Despite both running back Jaydon Blue and tight end Jake Ferguson leaving Thursday's practice, the Dallas Cowboys don't believe either injury is serious.

Richie Whitt

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a rough training camp practice Thursday in Oxnard, California as several Dallas Cowboys went down with injuries. Later in the night, however, the team received some good news.

And it wasn't just that disgruntled veteran Micah Parsons - who didn't attend practice - took part in the team's post-practice walk-through. According to various media reports, promising rookie running back Jaydon Blue and starting end Jake Ferguson both dodged serious injuries.

MORE: Cowboys brutally bitten by injury bug ahead of NFL preseason opener

Blue underwent an MRI which revealed only a bone bruise in his heel, rather than a more debilitating sprained ankle. Ferguson, who left practice after an awkward collision with linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., reportedly has a back injury that is "not serious."

Blue, the team's fifth-round draft choice out of Texas, has been a star of early camp with his speed and skills as a receiver out of the backfield.

MORE: Cowboys' promising rookie named potential fantasy football breakout star

The Cowboys are counting on big production from Ferguson, who they signed to the richest tight-end contract i(four years, $52 million) in franchise history last month

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Could Micah Parsons trade emulate dynasty altering Herschel Walker deal?

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer emphasizes 3 takeaways from joint practice with Rams

Cowboys RB coach weighs in on Jaydon Blue's debunked poor work ethic

Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for wounded Cowboys line

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Kelsey Wetterberg

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News