Jaydon Blue, Jake Ferguson injury updates provide good news to Cowboys
It was a rough training camp practice Thursday in Oxnard, California as several Dallas Cowboys went down with injuries. Later in the night, however, the team received some good news.
And it wasn't just that disgruntled veteran Micah Parsons - who didn't attend practice - took part in the team's post-practice walk-through. According to various media reports, promising rookie running back Jaydon Blue and starting end Jake Ferguson both dodged serious injuries.
MORE: Cowboys brutally bitten by injury bug ahead of NFL preseason opener
Blue underwent an MRI which revealed only a bone bruise in his heel, rather than a more debilitating sprained ankle. Ferguson, who left practice after an awkward collision with linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., reportedly has a back injury that is "not serious."
Blue, the team's fifth-round draft choice out of Texas, has been a star of early camp with his speed and skills as a receiver out of the backfield.
MORE: Cowboys' promising rookie named potential fantasy football breakout star
The Cowboys are counting on big production from Ferguson, who they signed to the richest tight-end contract i(four years, $52 million) in franchise history last month
