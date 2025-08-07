Cowboys could be perfect landing spot for disgruntled Seahawks running back
The Dallas Cowboys are not the only team dealing with major contract disputes as the regular season ticks closer and closer.
Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons' contract dispute with the front office may be the story grabbing all the headlines, but the Seattle Seahawks are also dealing with an issue of their own.
MORE: Cowboys rookie ready 'to take somebody's job' in first season
Running back Kenneth Walker III could be in the market, and according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, the Seahawks running back could be looking for a new home, and the Cowboys could be the perfect landing spot.
"The Seahawks should consider putting Kenneth Walker III on the trade block too. While the 24-year-old has been a serviceable starter for Seattle, he missed time with an ankle injury last season and is entering a contract year," wrote Knox.
The Cowboys are counting on two veteran running backs looking for a career resurgence this upcoming season. But the potential addition of Walker would be a major play for the franchise.
MORE: DaRon Bland reveals new nickname for Cowboys' 2025 NFL campaign
Walker's 2024 season was shortened due to injury, but in his first two seasons, Walker rushed for over 900 yards, and rushed for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season back in 2022.
Bringing in Walker would be the move Cowboys fans have waited for if they want an instant long-term answer for their backfield woes.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Could Micah Parsons trade emulate dynasty altering Herschel Walker deal?
Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer emphasizes 3 takeaways from joint practice with Rams
Cowboys RB coach weighs in on Jaydon Blue's debunked poor work ethic
Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for wounded Cowboys line