Jake Ferguson's Fiancée Haley Cavinder Gushes Over Cowboys TE's Career News

Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson received some great career news on Wednesday morning, learning that he has been named to the second Pro Bowl of his career after a strong bounce-back season.

Ferguson steps in to replace San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, who suffered a torn Achilles in the NFL Playoffs.

Following the news, Ferguson's fiancée, former Miami Hurricanes basketball star and social media influencer Haley Cavinder, couldn't hold back her excitement.

MORE: New Mel Kiper 2026 Mock Draft Lands Cowboys Double Defensive Haul

Cavinder, who has been a strong supporter of Ferguson throughout the season and a mainstay at AT&T Stadium with her custom "Fergie Fits," shared her reaction to the news on social media.

Cavinder quoted the Cowboys' announcement on Instagram Stories, along with the message, "So proud of you!!! Year 2 of Pro Bowl for [baby Jake Ferguson]."

With this year's Pro Bowl nod, Ferguson becomes the fourth tight end in franchise history to earn multiple Pro Bowl nods, joining Jason Witten (11), Jay Novacek (5), and Billy Joe DuPree (3).

This season, Ferguson recorded career-highs in receptions (88) and touchdowns (8), after failing to find the endzone last season.

It's been quite the year in the Ferguson household. During training camp, Ferguson inked a four-year, $50 million extension to make him the eighth highest-paid tight end in the league. He also got engaged to Cavinder, and is now kicking off 2026 on another high note. It's a great time to be Mr. Ferguson.

MORE: Cowboys in Danger of Key Assistant Coach Getting Poached By AFC Team

Jake Ferguson & Haley Cavinder Relationship Timeline

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs on Instagram, according to Haley.

In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history.

In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to fiancée.

Cavinder first broke onto the scene with his sister Hanna on social media. The "Cavinder Twins" exploded in popularity and were trailblazers in the NIL era. Haley and Hanna wrapped up their college basketball careers at the University of Miami last season.

Cowboys' 2026 Mock Draft Lands National Champ LB, DB With 'Honey Badger' Aura

Where Dallas Cowboys Rank in NFC East After Giants' John Harbaugh Hire

Dallas Cowboys Face RB2 Debate Entering NFL Offseason

Second-Year WR Named Cowboys’ Most Underrated Impact Player

Does Cowboys’ Track Record Make Defensive Coordinator Job Unattractive?