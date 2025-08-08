Cowboys won't rule out adding outside help to bolster CB depth
The Dallas Cowboys officially kick off their 2025 NFL preseason schedule on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams, with a wounded roster and several star players on the sidelines.
One of the biggest areas of concern for the Cowboys, which was highlighted during the team's joint practice with the Rams earlier this month, is in the secondary.
All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, rookie Shavon Revel, who was the team's third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and veteran defensive back Josh Butler are all absent from the start of camp as they return from season-ending injuries suffered last season.
MORE: Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show, per report
While the players have had some players step up in their absences, most notably former first-round pick Kaiir Elam and rising undrafted free agent Zion Childress, the team may not be done looking for help.
In an interview earlier this week, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones did not rule out the team looking outside of the building to address the position's lack of depth while the team waits for its injured players to return, while also mentioning the interior defensive line.
Keeping all options open for addressing areas of need is a welcome change for the Cowboys, because in previous years, Jerry Jones would give the usual "we like our guys" response.
MORE: 3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason
Not actively searching for improvement only accomplishes one thing, and that is setting your team up for failure and disappointing the fans.
That's a cycle the Cowboys are hoping to break after nearly 30 years.
