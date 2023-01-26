Cowboys star Micah Parsons offers an opinion on QB's salaries and accidentally creates the impression he was taking a poke at the contract of teammate Dak Prescott.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons probably knows something about roster-building, definitely knows something about tweeting and recently took a turn offering up how it all comes together under the NFL salary cap ...

But in doing so accidentally created the impression he was taking a poke at the. contract of teammate Dak Prescott.

“Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak. Shid when I get paid ima want a big contract too! Come on stop reaching!” Parsons said in a follow-up to his original tweet ... complete with several laughing emojis.

We believe the "Lion-backer,'' of course - but we also understand why the situation required that the record be set straight.

Parsons was first issuing a response to Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane, who mentioned that the Cincinnati Bengals had built a roster featuring Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase because they "sucked bad enough.''

Micah's response: “Besides Mahomes, every team in the final 4 QB is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent! Mhmm interesting take.''

Micah's point: The Bills were indeed "bad enough'' to acquire talent at one point ... they now employ a star QB in Allen who was signed to a rich six-year, $258 million extension in 2021 - and Buffalo will have to deal with the consequences of that.

Naturally, some observers made a connection because like the Bills, the Cowboys are out of the playoffs. And like the Bills, the Cowboys have a pricy QB in $40 million APY Dak Prescott.

Did Micah's words get misunderstood, blown out of proportion and twisted?

Yes.

Will that cause the joyfully jabbering Parsons to tone down his ceaseless commentary.

No.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!