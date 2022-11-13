Cowboys at Packers: Micah Parsons 'Super-Excited' To Sack 'Idol' Aaron Rodgers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is relishing the chance to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday in what will be an emotional return for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Parsons will be playing against a guy who he describes as an "idol,'' while adding that he has a little mental note about sacking the Packers star.

"I'm super-excited," Parsons said to the media on facing Aaron Rodgers. "He's a guy that you want to play against. He's an idol and figure in this league that you look up to. I look up to him. Me maybe going against him, maybe sacking him might just be a mental note for me, not too much more than that, though."

A "mental note''? We take that to mean "an accomplishment that Micah can file away in his brain for safe keeping.'' Or something like that.

What Dallas will additionally need to curtail Sunday is the rushing attack of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Jones was listed as limited on the injury report Thursday, with his status for Sunday something to watch.

In any event, the Cowboys' run defense will once again get a stern test. In six of their eight games, Dallas has allowed over 100 rushing yards, with Chicago going for 240 in their last outing.

Green Bay has rushed for over 100 yards five times through their nine games and has twice gone past 200, so the threat is there.

Parsons said that the defense has to be ready for anything Green Bay throws out there.

"It's something that we got to clean up and something we got to prepare for," Parsons said of the rush defense. "I understand teams don't want us to pass-rush as much, so we've got to be prepared for anything. Teams running for it on fourth-down and third-and-longs. We got to be prepared for that."

"Being prepared'' and stopping it are two different things. If Dallas wants to make McCarthy's homecoming one to remember, stopping the run game is critical. And so is successfully dealing with Rodgers.

A win for the Cowboys would almost end the Packers' season (in terms of contention), and for Parsons, would be part of the gaggle of prizes he'd like to collect involving an "idol.''

"I would love a jersey from Rodgers,'' Micah said. "I'm a fan.''

