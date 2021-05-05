Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: Powerful Favorite To Win NFL Rookie of The Year

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, the 12th overall selection in the NFL Draft, is your 2021 ROY favorite

FRISCO - The oddsmakers are putting together their list of candidates to win 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

And a guy the Cowboys hope is a fan favorite in terms of jersey sales is a favorite of sorts there as well.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, the 12th overall selection in the NFL Draft- and the guy the Cowboys swear was the No. 1 defensive player on their Big Board - is the top candidate for the award, according to PointsBet.

They have Parsons, who the Cowboys Pro Shop just announced will be bringing his Penn State jersey No. 11 to Dallas - as a +450 proposition to win Rookie of the Year among defensive players.

A few spots later - at +1400 - comes Jamin Davis, taken by the WFT with the No. 10 overall pick.

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, a favorite of the Cowboys brass who was taken ahead of Parsons, is at +1500 - interestingly, behind Davis. Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain, another guy Dallas liked, taken in the No. 9 slot, one pick behind Horn, is at +1000.

Two pass-rushers have a shot, with Dolphins rookie Jaelen Phillips (taken 18th) at +850 and Colts rookie Kwity Paye (taken at 21) at +900.

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is at +1100. Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (taken at 16) is at +1200. And then comes Davis.

Who really wins the ROY? It starts with being a starter, maybe on a good team, and one capable of putting up numbers. Interceptions matter. Sacks matter. And wins matter.

It is too early to know how Micah will line up for Dallas, so it is too early to know what sort of numbers he will record, what sort of performance he will register, and how successful he and his new team will be.

But it is not too early to bet on No. 11.

