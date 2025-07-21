Cowboys' Micah Parsons makes major decision amid contract dispute
There is a whole lot of uncertainty surrounding Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons right now, as Parsons remains without a new contract with the 2025 NFL regular season closing in.
However, the superstar made a huge decision on Monday: he decided to show up for training camp. Whether or not he will actually practice, though, remains to be seen.
"The Dallas Cowboys' Pro Bowl pass rusher reported to training camp in Oxnard, California, on Monday, but what's not clear is whether Parsons will take part in practice when the Cowboys begin workouts Tuesday as he awaits a long-term extension," reported ESPN's Todd Archer.
Parsons' contract has been an issue since last year, when he originally became eligible for an extension. Many feel that Dallas actually made a mistake by not striking a deal with the 26-year-old sooner, as his price has surely skyrocketed after seeing the contracts fellow pass rushers Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt landed this offseason.
Garrett and Watt secured deals worth $40 and $41 million annually, respectively, with Watt's more recent contract eclipsing Garrett's. Considering those factors, you have to figure that Parsons is looking for, at least, $42 million per year.
The bad news is that Parsons does not seem on great terms with the Cowboys at the moment, specifically after owner Jerry Jones oddly shaded him at a press conference on Monday. Parsons then reciprocated the sentiment.
Of course, so long as Parsons gets his money, any acrimony between the two sides probably won't be an issue, but there is no doubt that things could potentially get ugly hear if an agreement isn't reached sometime soon.
Parsons has established himself as one of the most dominant players in football, rattling off 52.5 sacks over his first four NFL seasons while earning four Pro Bowl appearances.
