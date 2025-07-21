Micah Parsons shares message ripping Jerry Jones after owner's diss
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off training camp in Oxnard, California, on Monday afternoon with the team's annual State of the Union press conference from owner Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones, and first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Things quickly went off of the rails.
Jerry Jones was immediately asked about the ongoing Micah Parsons contract saga, before the conversation shifted to Trevon Diggs. Following the press conference, Jones continued making questionable comments bout Parsons, but nothing was more egregious than a head-scratching moment during the actual presser.
Jones made a strange comment about Parsons and star quarterback Dak Prescott, throwing shade at the players for their injuries while discussing contract negotiations.
After Parsons caught wind of Jerry's comments, he didn't hide how he felt. Parsons retweeted a message from former NFL superstar J.J. Watt ripping Jones for the way he talked about his star players.
"Anytime you can publicly take a dig at your star quarterback and your star pass rusher simultaneously, right before the season begins, you just gotta take it," Watt wrote on X.
"Nothing makes guys want to fight for you more than hearing how upset you are that they got hurt while fighting for you."
The post is still RT'd on Parsons' timeline.
Jerry Jones better get it together, because he is going down a dangerous path with a star player who has shown nothing but good faith throughout the process.
