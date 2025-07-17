Micah Parsons' price goes up again as Cowboys drag their feet, TJ Watt gets paid
Stop me if you have heard this one before: The Dallas Cowboys have once again waited too long to sign a star player.
NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a contract extension with T.J. Watt, on a three-year deal worth $123 million, and $108 million is fully guaranteed.
MORE: Micah Parsons calls out Jerry Jones for dragging his feet in contract talks
The contract makes Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, which means the Cowboys are going to have to back up the Brinks truck for Micah Parsons.
No worries though, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said in the past that he has no problems paying more as long as the team gets it right. Well, here's to hoping they get it right because they're definitely paying more now.
Parsons is four years younger than Watt and is coming off of his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection.
MORE: Micah Parsons doubles down on training camp stance with or without new deal
While Parsons and the Cowboys have shared that talks on a new contract have been going great, this Watt wrinkle could be exactly what Jones was looking for to spice up his headline.
The Steelers lock up their generational defensive star, while the Cowboys continue to drag their feet on giving Parsons what he deserves. However, this is exactly what ownership wanted. Now, it is time to get a deal done. Don't worry, Jerry, signing Parsons at any time will still be a headline.
