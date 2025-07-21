Jerry Jones has alarming comment on Micah Parsons contract negotiations
Jerry Jones' first press conference from Oxnard, California, is in the books as the Dallas Cowboys officially kick off training camp. And, whew, it was a lot.
The Cowboys owner was his usual unfiltered self and threw around plenty of word salad and Jerry-isms while answering questions from the media.
After the press conference, things got even more interesting.
Jones was once again asked about Micah Parsons' contract situation and made it clear that there is no urgency to get a deal done. In fact, Jones' comment was a little alarming.
"There’s no anticipation at all. We’re just working with what it is. It’s not uncommon for me, and not anything there’s a lot of angst over," Jerry Jones told the media, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.
"He’s doing a real good job of being here. And that’s important. … We are where we are. And I sign the check. Period."
Here we go again. It wouldn't be a Cowboys training camp without Jerry Jones and the Cowboys dragging their feet in contract negotiations with a star player.
Throughout the offseason program, Micah Parsons has done nothing but act in good faith. He has shown up to OTAs, minicamp, and training camp -- he even pulled up to the first voluntary workout of the offseason -- so the Cowboys need to act quickly before things start to sour.
