Micah Parsons continues taking high road while Cowboys drag feet on contract
The Dallas Cowboys are less than one week away from the start of training camp in Oxnard, California, but superstar defender Micah Parsons is still waiting for a new deal.
Throughout the entire negotiation process, which is expected to make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, Parsons has been doing his part, showing up to the facility and saying all of the right things.
It's not unusual for the Cowboys and Jerry Jones to drag their feet when it comes to deals with their stars, and Parsons is no different.
MORE: Cowboys star Micah Parsons' Defensive Player of the Year odds fall short of top spot
Maybe it's the recent history that is allowing Parsons to keep a level head, but he is continuing to take the high road when it comes to discussing the ongoing contract saga.
Parsons opened up about his contract negotiations ahead of training camp and made it clear he is focusing only on what he can control while leaving the rest up to his agent, David Mulugheta.
"Like, to me, I look at it like if people don’t see your value, you don’t cry and sit down," Parsons said. "You just work harder. You got to show people your value. I just think that’s, the difference, Like I go, okay, bet, and I just work."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys will be NFL's top-ranked team in polarizing area
You couldn't ask for a better answer than that. Parsons is not being a distraction, because he knows a deal will eventually come and the Brink's truck will be backing up.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
It's time for Jerry Jones to stop dragging his feet.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott snubbed in ESPN top QB rankings
Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer blasted in NFL head coach rankings
Cowboys’ insider selects shocking breakout candidate for 2025 season
Cowboys' biggest concern heading into training camp for 2025 season
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc