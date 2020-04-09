CowboyMaven
Cowboys NFL Draft-A-Thon Will Aid Salvation Army COVID-19 Relief Work

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys will utilize the 2020 NFL Draft to raise funds and awareness for The Salvation Army’s COVID-19 relief efforts, as part of the league’s three-day virtual “Draft-A-Thon” fundraiser.

“The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to respond to meet the specific needs of people living in poverty or experiencing homelessness through its vast network, operating in virtually every zip code in America,” said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. “In response to COVID-19, The Army has redeveloped social safety net programs to ensure safe access to food and shelter in this time of unprecedented need. We are proud to support their tireless work.”

The “Draft-A-Thon” will be featured across the live Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on April 23-25 and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways – including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19.

As noted in the Cowboys' announcement: 

"Forty-million Americans living in poverty are struggling to find basic necessities during this pandemic, and The Salvation Army is working tirelessly to provide them with shelter, food, hydration, hygiene, or emotional and spiritual care. For more than 150 years, The Salvation Army’s ministry has adapted service delivery to ensure people have access to basic necessities without discrimination.

"For more than 30 years, the Jones family and the Dallas Cowboys have worked to help those who do not have the strength, the resources or the means to help themselves, with a primary focus on their partnership with The Salvation Army.''

Each NFL team has selected an organization through which to promote and direct donations towards during the three-day period. Other beneficiaries include American Red Cross, CDC Foundation, Feeding America, Meals On Wheels and United Way.

"As we face this global health crisis together, we are filled with gratitude for the extraordinary work of first responders, healthcare workers and many others who are helping those in need," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The Draft-A-Thon will deliver much-needed funding to many who are suffering as well as those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Conducting this event virtually, and taking all necessary precautions while doing so, underscores the importance of staying home and staying strong during this unprecedented moment in our history."

For more information on the Dallas Cowboys COVID-19 outreach efforts and to find other ways you can assist The Salvation Army and others, visit www.dallascowboys.com/covid19. 

