Jamie Foxx to Headline Cowboys NFL Draft 'Virtual Party'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' 2020 NFL Draft will be conducted in a "virtual'' way. And so will the team's fans draft party, scheduled for Thursday, April 23 and hosted by entertainment superstar Jamie Foxx.

Foxx, of course, is well-known as a comedian, a musician and an actor -- but wants to remind you he's also an athlete, a standout one at Terrell High School in DFW.

Last summer at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, I asked him when he finally gave up his childhood dream of growing up to be the Cowboys QB.

"I never gave up!'' Foxx told me. "I still think I've got a chance. I told Jerry Jones, 'If you need ANYTHING, I've got some eligibility left.''

What the Cowboys need right now, in our COVID-19 shut-down world? 

A party.

The Cowboys have arranged for Foxx to serve as the Draft Night video/virtual host, along with Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware, for the event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Team executives, of course, aren't allowed to gather for the draft; their preparation for overall Pick No. 17 in Round 1, and the selection itself, will all be handled remotely, from the homes of the likes of Jerry Jones, Will McClay and Mike McCarthy. 

Nor are fans allowed to gather in the matter that in recent years has been customary. So, instead, Cowboys Nation is invited to gather around the internet for coverage featuring the multi-talented entertainer. DallasCowboys.com will have full coverage of the draft itself, too, as will Cowboys flagship station 105.3 The Fan - and CowboysSI.com.

Cowboys Draft Live presented by Miller Lite will be available on DallasCowboys.com and include Live Draft Coverage, Q & A sessions with Front Office Executives and Coaches, Interviews with Cowboys Players and Alumni such as DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, a Chance to Win a Call from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a chance to video chat with a current Cowboys player and more exclusive content. Leading up to the Draft, fans will also have the chance to win two season tickets courtesy of Miller Lite and the Dallas Cowboys. ... all of it keyed by Foxx.

Jamie Foxx has been a sports star (in high school), a musical prodigy (before that), a Grammy winner and an Oscar winner. "Virtual NFL Draft Party Host'' for the Dallas Cowboys?

I bet he can handle it.

