Despite the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, a standout performance from their top receiver may help vault them back into the win column in Week 11.

For the first time in 2022, star wideout CeeDee Lamb hit the century mark in receiving yards, finishing the day having corralled 11 of 15 targets for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

“It is encouraging to see him playing at that level,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “CeeDee played the best I've seen him play."

Indeed, the Oklahoma product statistically had his finest game of the season, tallying both double-digit receptions and multiple scores. The 23-year-old has now amassed 53 catches for 706 yards and five touchdowns through nine contests, putting him well on pace for career highs in all three categories.

Most importantly, Lamb looks to be hitting stride just as quarterback Dak Prescott is returning to full health.

Since his comeback from thumb surgery (which sidelined him from Weeks 2-6), Prescott has seen his production gradually increase over the course of three games. Albeit in a losing effort, the 29-year-old completed 27 of 46 for 265 yards, logging three touchdowns and two interceptions. Though he performed reasonably well in a tough road matchup, two drive-killing interceptions factored in the eventual losing result, leading some to question his ability to keep the Cowboys in contention.

Still, Prescott’s performance was enough to encourage optimism … as well as an endorsement from perhaps the most important source, team owner Jones.

"The strength ... in our chances to win a championship is Dak,” said Jones in his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “Does that mean he's gonna win every game or make every comeback? Of course not. If you were constructing the possibility of competing for a Super Bowl, I would start right there with Dak."

Lamb has at times demonstrated a wisdom and skill set beyond his years. Last season, Lamb proved on several occasions that he will not shrink from the spotlight. In Dallas’ upcoming Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (8-1), Lamb will look to take advantage of a favorable matchup against a vulnerable Minnesota secondary that - along with its big-play knack - when last seen was allowing 311 receiving yards and an average of 6.9 yards per play in their 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

Yes, Dallas’ interest in Odell Beckham Jr. remains. But …

If Prescott and Lamb can re-create, or even better their Week 10 connection this weekend, Dallas may be poised to return to its winning ways.

The Cowboys and Vikings are set for a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 20 from U.S. Bank Stadium In Minneapolis.

