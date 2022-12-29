The Dallas Cowboys need to win out, and the Philadelphia Eagles to lose out in order to win the NFC East. How do the latest projections from ESPN see the NFC East race playing out?

The Christmas Eve win over the Philadelphia Eagles was a must for the Dallas Cowboys if they wanted to have a chance of winning the NFC East. While the Cowboys do not control their destiny regarding whether they win the division, they can handle how they finish the season.

The latest Football Power Index (FPI) projections from ESPN have the Cowboys falling just shy in the NFC East race. Why? Despite Dallas being predicted to win each of the last two games, the Eagles won theirs, meaning Philly would take home the division title.

The FPI has the Cowboys beating the Tennessee Titans 16-13 on Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football." ... While the Eagles handle the New Orleans Saints 44-27, clinching the division. Elsewhere in the NFC East, the New York Giants make the playoffs with a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cowboys' predicted win over the Titans is not surprising, as they are the favorite. But ... It is surprising how close the projections see the game - with Dallas as a 13-point fave - as the Titans are looking to rest players for their Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Speaking of Week 18, ESPN has the Cowboys blowing out the Washington Commanders 47-7, lending a hand to the Green Bay Packers as their 37-10 win over the Detroit Lions combined with their 23-16 win over the Vikings in Week 17, meaning they will make the playoffs.

In this scenario, the Cowboys would finish as the NFC's fifth seed, meaning they would make a trip to Tampa Bay and face Tom Brady's Buccaneers in the Wild Card.