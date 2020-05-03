Best Coast Cowboys Pod: How Strong Is This Changed Roster Now?

The Best Coast Dallas Cowboys Podcast discusses: Just how strong Is this changed - and still changing and changeable - roster now?

In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning dive into latest news and notes surrounding the Dallas Cowboys along with a position by position look at the roster.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast is a Cowboys-centric podcast that will delve into many other topics. Whether it is the NFL, Cowboys, movies, music, comics, food or Mixed Martial Arts, nothing is off limits on the “Best Coast Boys” podcast.

After the pleasantries, the guys discuss the latest news and notes surrounding the Cowboys. First, the Cowboys discuss Chidobe Awuzie potentially switching the safety and Jaylon Smith transitioning to outside linebacker. John details what they potential moves tell us about Dallas’ future defense while Landon discusses how their skill sets could potentially fit at the new positions.

The guys then discuss the Fish tweet about how some in the organization believe Trevon Diggs could potentially be Dallas’ best corner immediately. John breaks down why this isn’t that crazy given the potential scheme changes.

The guys then finish the show by taking an updated look at Dallas’ roster, by breaking things down position-by-position. Of note, the guys discuss rookie QB Ben DiNucci’s college film and why he has impressive upside for a seventh-rounder. (Maybe not "Andy Dalton upside,'' but upside.)

After lavishing the Utah standout with praise, John reveals one aspect of Bradlee Anae that does give him his concern. The guys also discuss Aldon Smith’s potential role, a camp competition at fullback, a UDFA linebacker who could vie for a roster spot plus much, much more.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return at a future date to discuss the latest news and noted surrounding the Cowboys offseason. But right now, join us above!