Cowboys Practice Report: Vander Esch On Field, Dak at The Star

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys fans who are waiting on some of the roster's biggest names to help fortify this struggling defense are on the verge of hearing good news for Monday Night's NFL Week 6 visit from the Arizona Cardinals ...

Leighton Vander Esch is back on the practice field.

The first month-plus of Dallas' 2020 season has, on defense, been a statistical disaster. Where are the coaching magic wands of Mike McCarthy, Mike Nolan and Jim Tomsula? Where is the elite performance from elite-salaried players like Jaylon Smith and DeMarcus Lawrence?

Lawrence, it so happens, has been playing hurt. Smith, it so happens, played well in Dallas' 37-34 win over the New York Giants last week. And Leighton Vander Esch, it so happens, could be the key cog that allows this group - sagging at the bottom of the NFL when it comes to points allowed - to crank its way upward.

"Full practice is the plan,'' McCarthy said of the intent for Vander Esch, who has missed all but Week 1 against the Rams with a broken collarbone. "We'll see how it goes.''

Vander Esch is still on IR and therefore is not listed as an active player needing a designation. But there are positive vibes here.

“Leighton is a key player as far as his responsibility of playing the MIKE,” McCarthy said. “I think it definitely hopefully gets us back in the way we were going into the Rams game.”

Randy Gregory (who in our view is more beefy in his torso) is not on the active roster yet, either. But he's eligible to play next week, Week 7. And one review is glowing.

Gregory was “lights out” in practice,'' Ezekiel Elliott said. “It was really tough to block him. I’m excited to get Randy back. He’s got those fresh legs and he looks better than I’ve ever seen him.”

Also helping things pop here at The Star on Thursday: An appearance from Dak Prescott, who sustained that season-ending ankle injury on Sunday and on his way to the doctor's office, send out a positive social-media message and did the same thing in person with teammates.

"You just see the reaction everybody has that he's here,'' McCarthy said. "That speaks volumes of him as a man and the electricity he brings to this football team."

The perfect quote to describe that "reaction'' comes from cornerback Anthony Brown.

Said Brown: "It was just like a breath of fresh air" to see Prescott at the team facility. "Get to touch him, talk to him, hear his voice and see what his spirit is like.''

The Cowboys, who are actually underdogs to Arizona on Monday, can use all the spirit and electricity available. If that's an emotional boost from Prescott, they'll take it. If it's Pro Bowl-level talent like Vander Esch back in the middle of the defense? They'll take that as well.