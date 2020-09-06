FRISCO - One member of the Dallas Cowboys' season-starting NFL practice squad is only there because of COVID-19. And another isn't really there at all.

Veteran defensive back Brandon Carr is among 15 players who have signed to the Cowboys' practice squad, which can carry up to 16 players ... and surely will, when Dallas is all through here.

Carr, 34, a 13-year veteran who played five years in Dallas but was recently released by Baltimore, is able to join the P-Squad because of special COVID-19-era rules that expand the size of the unit and the ability of vets to join it.

On the other end of the spectrum is Isaac Alarcon, a rookie offensive tackle from Mexico, will have an exemption on the practice squad through the NFL's International Pathway Program - meaning he doesn't even count against the 16.

The Cowboys therefore have two spots left to fill on the 16-player squad (with an assumed add of tackle Eric Smith coming)), which so far as announced Sunday looks like this:

OT Issac Alarcon

LB Francis Bernard

DB Deante Burton

DB Brandon Carr

DE Ron'Dell Carter

DT Justin Hamilton

LB Ladarius Hamilton

C Marcus Henry

TE Cole Hikutini

WR Jon'Vea Johnson

DB Luther Kirk

RB Sewo Olonilua

WR Aaron Parker

DB Saivion Smith

DB Chris Westry

Teams carry 53 players this year but can bring up two on game weekends to increase the group to 55 ... and then can dress 48 for the game. And P-Squad players who are brought up will not require another member of the 53 to get cut.

That's the trick of the Carr move: He's a Cowboys roster member without really counting against the Cowboys roster at all.