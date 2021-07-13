Sports Illustrated home
Cowboys QB Dak, Andy Kaufman & ESPN's 'Diamond-Encrusted Toilet'

The Andy Kaufman of NFL media is at it again, doing the evaluation of Dak and the other QBs
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is the Andy Kaufman of NFL media.

Is Andy doing a bit? Is he serious? Is he for real?

Is he dead or alive?

Orlovsky, a former journeyman QB, has accelerated his profile by issuing outrageous evaluations of players and teams. Financially, it's brilliant; Skip Bayless, as a result of doing the same, probably sits atop a diamond-encrusted toilet.

Of course, in terms of credibility, Skip's career exists inside a diamond-encrusted toilet.

Anyway, Orlovsky has issued yet another preseason list. This is about his "top-10 QB list.'' And naturally, his top 10 includes some wiggles, some wobbles and some weirdness.

The top three are not especially controversial. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers (assuming he "works things out'' in his befuddled head) and Tom Brady? That'll work.

From there, Orlovsky goes a little nuts.

He ranks Deshaun Watson No. 4, except of course that Watson, while employed by the Houston Texans, doesn't really exactly have a job.

He puts Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill above Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (placed at spot No. 10), maybe the one player who Dan has gotten the most career traction out of criticizing.

And that's the 10. And that's the end.

Except ...

Orlovsky's list of 10 actually keeps going.

READ MORE: Cowboys & Geno Atkins? Source Clears Up Rumors; Scouting D-Linemen

He finds a way to mention Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert, and Kyler Murray, and Baker Mayfield, and Carson Wentz, and Derek Carr.

Orlovsky does not, however, find a way to mention Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan or Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Until the season starts, there is no way of knowing.

And because it's the Andy Kaufman of NFL media doing the evaluation, there is no way of knowing if he's serious.

READ MORE: Cowboys Info STACKED For You HERE

