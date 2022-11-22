FRISCO - Dak Prescott is the Dallas Cowboys' nominee for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award, which recognizes players from around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field,'' was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the late founder and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Prescott, a heart-and-soul leader of the Cowboys who is also among the franchise's most active participants in community service, is a repeat nominee.

A panel of former players will select eight finalists, and those names will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot when players vote in December.

The winner of the Rooney Award will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9.

Here is the list of nominees:



Arizona - Budda Baker

- Budda Baker Atlanta - Grady Jarrett

- Grady Jarrett Baltimore - Calais Campbell

- Calais Campbell Buffalo - Von Miller

- Von Miller Carolina - Johnny Hekker

- Johnny Hekker Chicago - DeAndre Houston-Carson

- DeAndre Houston-Carson Cincinnati - B.J. Hill

- B.J. Hill Cleveland - Nick Chubb

- Nick Chubb Dallas - Dak Prescott

- Dak Prescott Denver - Pat Surtain II

- Pat Surtain II Detroit - Kalif Raymond

- Kalif Raymond Green Bay - Aaron Jones

- Aaron Jones Houston - Jerry Hughes

- Jerry Hughes Indianapolis - DeForest Buckner

- DeForest Buckner Jacksonville - Christian Kirk

- Christian Kirk Kansas City - Nick Bolton

- Nick Bolton Las Vegas - Maxx Crosby

- Maxx Crosby Los Angeles Chargers - Austin Ekeler

- Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Rams - Cooper Kupp

- Cooper Kupp Miami - Alec Ingold

- Alec Ingold Minnesota - Dalvin Cook

- Dalvin Cook New England - David Andrews

- David Andrews New Orleans - Ryan Ramczyk

- Ryan Ramczyk New York Giants - Daniel Jones

- Daniel Jones New York Jets - Duane Brown

- Duane Brown Philadelphia - Lane Johnson

- Lane Johnson Pittsburgh - Alex Highsmith

- Alex Highsmith San Francisco - Kyle Juszczyk

- Kyle Juszczyk Seattle - Will Dissly

- Will Dissly Tampa Bay - Lavonte David

- Lavonte David Tennessee - Derrick Henry

- Derrick Henry Washington - Terry McLaurin

Said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations."These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship. It reflects the very values of respect, resilience and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!