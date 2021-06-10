Cowboys QB Dak Becomes Highest-Paid NFL Player with Jordan Brand

Dak Prescott Leaves Adidas and Becomes the Highest-Paid NFL Player on Jordan Brand.

The offseason for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott just got richer.

On Wednesday night, the franchise quarterback left Adidas and signed a five-year deal with Jordan Brand, making him the highest-paid NFL player aligned with the company.

Prescott has been rocking Jordan cleats through OTAs and minicamp.

This signing comes a couple of months after Dak’s signing of a huge four-year, $160 million contract earlier in the offseason.

READ MORE: Cowboys Minicamp Notes: McCarthy Raves About 'The Real Dak'

READ MORE: Amari Injury: Could WR Miss Start of Cowboys Camp?

Prescott will join other Dallas superstars including Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic and Wings forward Satou Sabally, who each signed with Jordan in the last two years.

The Cowboys quarterback, who has been recovering from a dislocated and compound fracture of his right ankle, announced that he feels good for the upcoming season, "I've buried the injury."

Prescott continued, "Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I've buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy further displayed his confidence in Prescott on Wednesday, saying. "In my view, this is his team. He’s the face of this locker room and the guy I’m going to lean on the most.”

Now with health on his side, the Cowboys will need Prescott to prove his worth and bounce back from a disappointing 6-10 season in 2020. And he will work to do so in a new pair of cleats.

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys QB Ankle Concerns? 'Dancing' Dak 'Buries' Them