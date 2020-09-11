SI.com
Cowboys Re-Do Lawrence Contract; Now Have $20M+ In Room With Dak In Mind

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Another day, another Dallas Cowboys transaction that creates Dak Prescott-minded cap space.

This latest move, however, also includes a COVID-19-related wrinkle.

Following cap-space-creating moves with offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Zack Martin, the Cowboys have agreed with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence on a voidable-year extension on his existing deal while converting converting $15 million of his $16.9 million salary to a signing bonus.

This move creates $12 million of cap space for this season ... but the plan is actually about 2021 cap room, as this money can carry over. Combined with the deals done with Smith (which did add a voidable year) and with Martin, Dallas now has well over $20 million in additional cap room ... with a view on 2021.

And a view on Dak Prescott, who next year will be a) eligible for a $38 million franchise tag deal or b) negotiating with the Cowboys toward a long-term deal that now obviously will be worth at least $40 million per year.

READ MORE: Cowboys' 'Real Leader' Dak Responds to Bayless About Depression

WATCH: Fish Video: My 30-Year History With The Venomous Skip Bayless

There is an added benefit, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero points out: In the case of Lawrence, the base-to-bonus transaction literally puts $15 million guaranteed in his pocket - guaranteed even if somehow the NFL season is derailed due to COVID-19.

But that, team sources have told CowboysSI.com through all three of these deals, is a secondary issue to the Cowboys. The primary issue is the 2021 affordability of quarterback Dak Prescott.

