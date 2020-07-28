FRISCO - All of the mysteries regarding incumbent starting 1-Tech defensive tackle Antwaun Woods have not been solved. But his contractual situation has been - and as of Tuesday's start to Dallas Cowboys training camp at The Star, he's back in the fold.

Woods was an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, and seemed unhappy about it; he even removed the Cowboys presence from his social-media account. He might also be less than excited about Dallas having signed two former first-round stars in Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe, who figure as Cowboys starters in 2020.

But "The Human Log'' - an undrafted free agent from USC who worked his way to the first team and is also a positive presence in the Dallas locker room - now gets a chance to compete, especially with Poe, for his old job.

One wild-card: The signing of Woods' tender and one-year, $750,000 contract might upset the apple-cart plan of new coach Mike McCarthy, who has made it clear he wants "six rushers and four inside players.'' But the top five ends (leaving off Joe Jackson) are ...

DeMarcus Lawrence

Aldon Smith

Tyrone Crawford

Bradlee Anae

Dorance Armstrong

And the top tackles number five, too ...

Gerald McCoy

Dontari Poe

Antwaun Woods

Neville Gallimore

Trysten Hill

Antwaun Woods making the club might just alter McCarthy's 6/4 formula. And "The Human Log'' with a contractual chip on his shoulder? That seems a good bet.