Cowboys Roster Moves: Starting DT To IR, RB Signed As Zeke Insurance

The Dallas Cowboys Are Making Roster Moves On The Eve Of The Eagles Visit As A Starting DT Goes To IR And A RB Is Signed As Ezekiel Elliott Insurance

FRISCO - The good news for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their NFL Week 16 showdown at AT&T Stadium against NFC East rival Philadelphia is that some of the offensive weaponry figures to be ready. But there is a just-in-case roster move to report on Saturday on offense, too - and some bad news on defense.

The Cowboys have signed fullback Sewo Olonilua up from practice squad. Olonilua was called up last week, too, as "Zeke insurance,'' so take that as a Week 16 hint of what might be.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup, who suffered a hip strain in last Sunday's win over the 49ers but was able to fully participate this week and he's fine for Sunday against the visiting Eagles.

Alongside him, running back Elliott (calf contusion) is participating on a limited basis, but ramping up from where he was. He wants to play this Sunday against the Eagles after being sidelined for the 49ers game, a Cowboys' win that helps deep Dallas in contention this week for the NFC East title and a playoff berth. But Zeke is listed on the week’s final injury report as questionable. ... and the TCU back is coming up.

A loss for 5-9 Dallas ends that chase, as does a win by 6-8 Washington, which plays at home against the Carolina Panthers.

Working to prevent Dallas' elimination, on the defensive side of the ball, will be a handful of reserves who figure to be asked to step up to play more prominent roles.

Most notable among them is Sean Lee, 34, the linebacker who will be plugged into the starting lineup in place of Leighton Vander Esch, who is out due to his high ankle. But while ruled out is safety Xavier Woods (ribs), the news is even worse fordefensive tackle Antwaun Woods, who is moving to IR.

Woods figures to be replaced by a combination of players likely led by Darian Thompson, while young defensive tackles Neville Gallimore and Justin Hamilton could get more snaps inside, as could veteran Tyrone Crawford.

"We’re obviously working different combinations,'' coach Mike McCarthy said of some players having to play slightly out of position. "It's no different than you do at any position stressed because of injury.''