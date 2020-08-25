FRISCO - We broke the story of the Dallas Cowboys' plan to stage their traditional and annual Blue-White Scrimmage in a non-traditional way, our July 30 scoop explaining that the break in training camp here inside The Star in Frisco - an unusual-enough "stay-at-home'' camp as the result of COVID-19 - would come in Blue-White scrimmage to be staged at at AT & T Stadium, on the evening of August 30.

The plan: that event would occur in lieu of the NFL preseason, which of course has been canceled in its entirety, and two weeks ahead of the scheduled regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 13.

And the update: On Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan to suggest that the workout is on ... but that fans are out.

"We'll save that for opening day," he said.

And yes, the Cowboys, according to sources, believe they can have 30-to-50 percent capacity at AT & T, and are working with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to make it all happen.

Said Jerry: “We’re excited about it. He’s excited about it. I’m excited that he’s excited about it.”

As of three weeks ago, at the time of our first report? The Cowboys were still working out the logistics of allowing season-ticket holders and possibly more fans into the building that evening, sources told us then.

But now? Dallas wants to use the event to clear up logistics for the regular-season home-opener on Sept. 20 vs. Atlanta. COVID-19 may be an issue, too - and so might coach Mike McCarthy's desire to keep the look of his new team under wraps.

The value of the event, in football terms, certainly exists. The coronavirus-forced condensed nature of the NFL summer includes a training camp that for the Cowboys here at The Star, but the early part of it featured mostly COVID-19 testing and rookie workouts. Under the new CBA rules, and under new coach Mike McCarthy (who used to have events like this in Green Bay, when they were apparently called "Family Night,'' the team didn't put on pads and practice on the field at The Star (and inside Ford Center) until the middle of August.

Now comes another step in prep for what will be a most unusual season for QB Dak Prescott and new head coach McCarthy and a Dallas team with title aspirations. And a Blue-White Scrimmage, by any name and even without fans, helps.