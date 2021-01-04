Cowboys Sign 14 To Roster Via 'Futures' List

Running An NFL Team Is A 365-Day Business, As Established By 14 'Morning After' Transactions By The Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO - Running an NFL team, the people who do so like to say, "is a 365-day-a-year business.'' And so it is on Monday, the day after the Dallas Cowboys' season-ending Week 17 elimination from the playoff chase, that they begin a transactions chase.

This one comes in the form of signing players to the club's Reserve/Future list for the 2021 season, solidifying their chances of being on the 90-man roster for the upcoming summer.

In terms of name recognition, the signees are led by QB Cooper Rush, who bounced around the league after being released last May in favor of Andy Dalton, but who now is back in this fold - such as it is, with no promises, except that Dalton would like to pursue a starting job elsewhere and Dak Prescott needs a capable backup.

Also signed:

*Offensive linemen William Sweet, Eric Smith, Marcus Henry, Adam Redmond and Isaac Alarcon.

*DBs Saivion Smith and Kemon Hall

*Linebacker LB Ladarius Hamilton

*Defensive lineman Walter Palmore

*Tight end Cole Hikutini

*Wide receivers Jon'Vea Johnson, Chris Lacy and Aaron Parker.

Most of these moves are on the "minor'' end of the Cowboys' needed moves. To the relief of most in Cowboys Nation, after this 6-10 campaign, team COO Stephen Jones is acknowledging that there is much work to be done.

“We certainly want to go through the evaluation process, which we’re really just beginning,'' Jones said. :It’s very unfair to speculate exactly where we’re going to end up.”

Is is fair, however, to speculate that every single move - including the Futures signings - need to be a part of Dallas not "ending up'' where the club "ended up'' this year.