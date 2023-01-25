Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Blasts Bengals Troll Eli Apple for 'Weird S***!'

Cowboys star Trevon Diggs is jumping into the the social media conflict between his brother Stefon and Bengals cornerback Eli Apple ... and as it involves Damar Hamlin, standing up for decency.

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs is in part defending his brother. But in jumping into the the social media conflict between his brother and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, Diggs is also sort of defending decency.

"How you running to the internet to troll knowing you not like that? S*** weird," Dallas Cowboys star Diggs tweeted on Tuesday after Apple took a tasteless shot at the Bills following his Bengals' 27-10 playoff win at Buffalo.

Apple's series of jabs began with poking fun at wide receiver Stefon Diggs (Trevon's brother) and quarterback Josh Allen and their relationship, suggesting that the two need "couples therapy."

That's a reference to Stefon appearing to openly express sideline frustration with Allen - fair game, as Diggs brought that on himself.

But then Apple took it many steps beyond, trolling Diggs by tweeting "Cancun on 3" ... the "3'' and a "heart'' emoji clearly meant to mock the Bills' Damar Hamlin, who nearly died after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati ...

Where, notably, Apple was standing right there and watching.

Hamlin's fight for his life - and his "hands shaped like a heart'' gesture - became a symbol of unity across the NFL and beyond.

Only later did Apple address his distasteful take, writing, "All love thoughts prayers and concerns to @HamlinIsland as he continues to recover from that tragic incident. Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene ...''

Yeah. Except, he did.

