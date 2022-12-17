Cowboys’ Tyron Smith Move Official; Start at New Position at Jags?

There are those here inside The Star who seem delighted at the concept of two future Hall of Fame blockers, Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin, lining up alongside each other for the Cowboys..

FRISCO - It is officially official: Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith is ready to make his season debut Sunday at the Jaguars as he has been activated today from injured reserve.

The All-Pro Smith injured his hamstring back on August 24, with his return about to trigger a shuffle in the O-line that coach Mike McCarthy tells us could see multiple combinations. … and with the ownership wing suggesting that Tyron, an iconic talent at left tackle, figures to get snaps at right tackle.

Part of the intrigue: Could he be the right-side starter while on a limited snap count?

COO Stephen Jones is among those here inside The Star who seem delighted at the concept of two future Hall of Fame blockers, Tyron and right guard Zack Martin, lining up alongside each other.

Center Brock Hoffman also is bring elevated from the practice squad, with the only major injury issues impacting Jake Ferguson (ruled out of Sunday’s game due to a concussion) and Dorance Armstrong (questionable with an ankle injury but expected to play.

Micah Parsons missed Friday’s workout for personal reasons but is slated to go for the 10-3 Cowboys, who will clinch a playoff berth with a victory at Jacksonville.