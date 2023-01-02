Uche Nwaneri, a Dallas-area native who ended his career with the Dallas Cowboys, passed away on Friday at the age of 38.

"Uche was a great person,'' his former agent Jordan Woy told CowboysSI.com. "He was a very interesting person and had deep, valued and informative thoughts on sports, politics and life.''

Nwaneri spent seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he started 92 games between 2007 and 2013. The 6-3, 310-pound product of Garland's Naaman Forest High School, Nwaneri played at Purdue before becoming a fifth-round pick of the Jags in the 2007 NFL Draft.

He was the Jaguars' starting right guard for five years before being a cap-related release before 2014, at which time he signed with his home town Cowboys.

He joined Dallas in June of that year but was among the final releases during the team's final roster cuts in August.

Nwaneri was found dead in his family's West Lafayette, Indiana home, according to West Lafayette police and the county coroner.

Police said Nwaneri had traveled from Georgia to his wife residence when he apparently collapsed. The coroner's office is waiting on pending toxicology results but is suggesting a possible heart attack.

After his retirement, Nwaneri - whose given name is Uchechukwu and means "God's wish'' in his parents' native Nigeria - ran "The Observant Lineman" channel on YouTube.

