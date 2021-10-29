Cowboys at Vikings: What’d Dak Do To Change Betting Line?

Dak “is going to do everything he can to play on Sunday,” McCarthy says. “That’s a given.” But oddsmakers sense a “but” …

FRISCO - On Thursday, Dak Prescott did more at practice than he's done in the almost two weeks since he injured his right calf in the win at New England. And all along, his Dallas Cowboys have been 2.5-point favorites for their Week 8 road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, suddenly, they’re underdogs. And I believe Dak - not only doing more but on Thursday saying more - is the reason why.

Prescott on Thursday expressed to us that he might not know his status for this Sunday night game until Saturday, while also explaining that the decision won’t be his alone.

“It’s not fully my decision because there is a bigger picture,” he said of the involvement of the medical staff and coaches. “It’s more than just one game. … I don’t want this to linger past this week.”

And now Dallas is a 2.5-point underdog, a rather astounding five-point swing in Minnesota’s favor.

Is Prescott five points better than backup QB Cooper Rush? Apparently.

Do the oddsmakers know something we don’t know? That’s common … but I don’t think it’s the case here.

I truly believe that Prescott - who has registered more than 1,800 yards passing with 16 TD throws on his way to leading Dallas to a 5-1 mark and pushing himself into MVP candidacy - changed the line with his words.

Prescott will practice again on Friday, again trying to “push … 100-percent” as he did on Thursday. If on Friday afternoon the team lists him as “limited,” as has been the case all week? Maybe the line doesn’t move.

If he is upgraded? The line - and the actual game - moves back in Dallas’ favor.

Oh, and maybe oddsmakers need to know this: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday via 105.3 The Fan: “I’d like to think Dak can go and will think that. We’ll see how things work at practice, but I’d say things are looking good right now about Dak. … He’s preparing to play.”

There is no denying oddsmakers insights into the NFL. Fun fact: the Cowboys are a perfect 6-0 against the spread.

But I think the worry isn’t about anything Dak did. It’s simply about what Dak said. But along with the caution?

“He’s preparing to play,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s got to cross the thresholds to make sure he’s full-go. But he’s going to do everything he can to play on Sunday. That’s a given.”