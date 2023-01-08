The Cowboys travel to the Commanders in their NFL regular season finale on Sunday at FedEx Field.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys visit the division rival Commanders on Sunday with a chance to still take the NFC East title, while Washington will attempt to play the role of spoiler.

The Cowboys can repeat as NFC East champions with a win over the Commanders on Sunday and a Giants win over Philadelphia at the Meadowlands. They also still have an outside shot at the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and a first-round bye with a Cardinals win over the 49ers in addition to a win over Washington and a Philly loss.

Dallas is coming off a win over Tennessee last week and has won six of its last seven games. The Commanders lost to the Browns in Week 17 which contributed to their elimination from postseason play.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is on a six-game interception streak, the longest of his career, but thanks to a stingy defense, Dallas is 5-1 in those games. But despite missing five games from the season schedule, Prescott is tied with the league lead with 14 interceptions. Minnesota's Kirk Cousins and the benched Derek Carr in Las Vegas share that number.

On a positive note, however, Prescott needs just one touchdown pass on Sunday to move him ahead of Hall of Famer Troy Aikman for second on the team's career list with 166.

Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell is making his NFL regular season debut on Sunday. A weak Washington offensive line against a stout Cowboys pass rush could make for a long day for the former North Carolina Tar Heel.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy commented on Howell's abilities in the NFL:

"He was super productive, North Carolina. I think guys I'll always appreciate because I think they transfer to our league so much better, it's the instinct and awareness over talent. I think he's definitely in that category. I thought he was extremely instinctive and accurate with the football."

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (12-4) at Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

WHERE: FedEx Field, Landover, MD (67,617)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, 3:25 p.m. CT

