Dallas Cowboys Cut BOTH Cooper Rush AND Will Grier; Dak Prescott Backup Job in Limbo

To be frank, in the battle to be the No. 2 QB behind Dak Prescott, no training camp or preseason game result made this choice easy, or especially inspiring.
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys fans hope that what just occurred here inside The Star is a result of a win ... and not a loss.

That is, a "job won'' by .., nobody.

Who sticks on the 53-man roster in a decision dictated by Tuesday's NFL cutdown deadline?

Will Grier? Nope.

Cooper Rush? Nope.

As there is a third choice here in the battle to be the No. 2 QB behind Dak Prescott, no training camp or preseason game result made this choice easy, or especially inspiring.

So Dallas just cut both.

Wait … What?

There is logic here.

As with the waiving of kicker Brett Maher, the Cowboys believe they can cut these guys with the belief they won’t be leaving via waiver claims or otherwise.

So one or both will likely be back with Dallas later this week.

Grier, who was working through a groin injury, demonstrated more mobility in the Friday preseason-closing win over the Seahawks.

Rush has on his resume that monumental win at Minnesota in 2021 while subbing for Prescott, and in that Seattle game got the start, and then a quick exit - suggesting that the coaches had seen enough positives.

Ben DiNucci, the fourth-stringer, by the way, is also being released. (See our Cowboys Cutdown Tracker.) And he too is eligible for a return to the practice squad, where he's largely been employed for the last two years.

Like most NFL teams, if the No. 1 QB goes down, that team is in trouble. So it is with Prescott, who is trying to overcome that "playoff hangover'' and who has a level of talent and a command of the offense that cannot be matched by anyone who's been on this roster.

The hope, then? That along with any congratulations for the No. 2 "winner'' come a wish to never, ever see him play in 2022.

And for now? They can’t play. Because they’re not even on the roster.

