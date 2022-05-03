Should Cowboys Sign Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles?

Although Dak Prescott will be the starter, the Dallas Cowboys need a viable, veteran backup

Dallas is running it back with Prescott. He's the franchise quarterback. Good teams, however, have solid backups to fill the void behind a capable starter, something that Rush has shown in moments and Grier hasn't shown at all.

Would adding former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles be an upgrade?

Foles, 33, was released earlier this week from the Chicago Bears and hopes to find himself in the middle of a quarterback competition this summer.

Since his unfathomable 2017 Super Bowl run in Philadelphia, Foles has either found success as a backup filling in for Carson Wentz or in a pinch for a game or two. He hasn't been the full-time starter on any roster since Week 1 of the 2019 season when signed a lucrative four-year, $88 million deal to become the Jaguars' starter.

Maybe things with the Jags would have panned out if not for a broken clavicle. But the real numbers: Since 2018, Foles has started 12 games and posted a 3-9 record. His best performance came last October when he led Chicago to a 25-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for 250 yards and one touchdown while completing 68.6 percent of his throws.

Then-Bears coach Matt Nagy retained Foles for the 2021 season to be a teacher to rookie Justin Fields. In part, this is where Foles should find success transitioning from full-time starter to full-time backup.

Prescott and Foles are much different quarterbacks, each using their tools of trade. Both have found ways to wins, though - and Foles has a winning postseason record at 4-2, something Dak cannot claim.

A native of Austin, Foles might be willing to take the home state discount, as Andy Dalton once did. He would have to understand that entering camp that Prescott is the starter.

In short, Foles would be the Dalton of 2022; fill-in in blowouts or in case of injuries. And his signing would not have the financial implications it once would have; By moving on from Foles, the Bears are going to save $3 million, while eating $7.6 mil in dead money. That's Chicago's problem.

Dallas' issue: Is Foles a better player - and a better fit - than Cooper Rush? Our sense is that the Cowboys' answer is "no.'' And if Dak ever goes down? They'd better be right.