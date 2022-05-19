Skip to main content

'Feces-Throwing': Nick Saban A 'Despicable Liar' - Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders, Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher

Alabama's Nick Saban went scorched earth on Texas A&M, Jackson State, and NIL deals. And Deion Sanders and Jimbo Fisher are firing back.

FRISCO - Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has opted to address the new NIL trend by starting a game of feces-throwing.

But in the case of Deion Sanders - who always had some of the best hands in the history of athletics - Saban is now dealing with somebody who can field his feces and throw it right back.

"You best believe I will address that lie coach Saban told,'' said Sanders, the Dallas Cowboys and NFL legend now coaching at Jackson State.

And Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher's response to similar accusations?

Saban, Fisher said on Thursday, is "despicable.''

What makes Saban a "liar''? Or, maybe, a hypocrite? 

USATSI_13504972

Bama vs. A&M

USATSI_17486137

Saban

deion jimbo bama

Deion, Jimbo, Nick

"We were second in recruiting last year. (Texas) A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team," Saban said at an event in Birmingham on Wednesday night. "Made a deal for name, image, and likeness. We didn’t buy one player.''

And he continued, not just roasting the rival Aggies but also Sanders' HBCU program.

“We have a rule right now that said you cannot use name, image and likeness to entice a player to come to your school. Hell, read about it in the paper!” Saban said. “I mean, Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it.”

Sanders is livid about the accusation as it regards the recruiting of Travis Hunter.

"We as a people don’t have to pay our people to play with our people,'' Sanders wrote.

This is not new territory for Saban, who after Texas A&M upset the No. 1 Tide in College Station last season seemed particularly angry with his former pupil, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, and the way the Aggies conduct their business.

The Aggies finished the 2021 recruiting cycle with the unanimous top class in the country across all services. Some even called the Aggies' haul the greatest class in the history of the modern recruiting era.

Saban's Aggies accusations therefore come across as sour grapes. And you know what? Assuming Saban wished Hunter had signed with 'Bama, that's more sour grapes.

Saban doesn't disagree with the NIL at its core. He actually believes that players deserve the opportunity to earn money. His point is that at Alabama, it's being done "the right way.'' ... and that his competition is at the very least coloring outside the lines. 

“The issue and the problem with name, image and likeness is coaches try to create an advantage for themselves by going out and saying, ‘OK, how can we use this to our advantage?’” Saban said. "That’s not what (NIL) was supposed to be. That’s what it’s become and that’s the problem in college athletics right now.”

It is inarguably a problem. But it is a problem born of a system that has made Saban rich, powerful and famous. That system is college sports itself, and the often fraudulent concept that these are "amateur athletes'' and "student/athletes'' and that their scholarship is reward enough.

We don't remember Nick Saban railing against that seedy underbelly while first LSU and then Alabama used every single rule - maybe coloring right to the edge of the lines? - to win him seven national championships.

But now, suddenly, it's not acceptable to push the envelope?

Saban should be careful here as he angrily tosses his feces to see what sticks. ... because as holier-than-thou as he suggests his program is, that feces can always bounce off the wall and back at the tosser.

