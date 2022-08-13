Skip to main content

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Rips Hall of Fame: 'I Need a Different Jacket'

"There needs to be a starting 11," argued Sanders. "There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.''

Deion Sanders is considered the greatest cover cornerback of all time, and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of that. But the legendary Dallas Cowboys star believes his spot in Canton isn't enough.

“The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more," Sanders said. "I love it, I respect it, I admire it. I think all the guys who are inducted are definitely deserving, but it needs to be a different color jacket. My jacket’s got to be a different color."

In other words, Deion believes that there should be an "upper level'' of Hall of Famer ... to recognize players that are, in a sense, more special than special.

Sanders, speaking via Well Off Media, revealed that he believes the Hall of Fame is beginning to lower their standards for inductees.

"There needs to be a starting 11," argued Sanders. "There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.''

There are 362 players enshrined in the Hall of Fame, a number that Sanders is okay with. However, he feels that his individual spot in Canton is deserving of better company - players who were "game changers," not just "good."

Scroll to Continue

No image description

diggs micah broncos
Play

Mile High History: What Does Preseason Game Mean to Cowboys, Broncos?

The long history between these teams added another chapter Thursday.

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
18 hours ago
tyron hips
Play

Cowboys SCOOP: Tyron Smith 'Limping' - Injury Update

Smith did indeed get "dinged'' in a way that caused him to move toward trainers during the workout.

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Cowboys - Bailey
Play

Panic vs. Patience: Cowboys Again Out-Kicking Their Coverage

Cowboys' kicking woes, Rangers' hollow Hall of Fame, Mavs' bare cupboard and Happy Halloween, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Sanders' list of accolades features a Defensive Player of the Year award, and eight Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections. And of course he was a Super Bowl winner in Dallas, one of the teams he remains most connected with.

After working as a TV analyst, Sanders became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers in 2020. But in addition to all of that, his connection to Canton is forever ... but to him, in a way, not quite good enough.

"This thing,'' Deion said, "is becoming a free for all, man.”

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

diggs micah broncos
News

Mile High History: What Does Preseason Game Mean to Cowboys, Broncos?

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
tyron hips
News

Cowboys SCOOP: Tyron Smith 'Limping' - Injury Update

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
Cowboys - Bailey
News

Panic vs. Patience: Cowboys Again Out-Kicking Their Coverage

By Richie Whitt22 hours ago
micah dak lamb
News

Cowboys Studs & Duds: Grading Dak, Micah & Lamb in Broncos Practice

By Logan MacDonald22 hours ago
dak den
News

Dak Prescott Claims Cowboys 'Got Better' in Broncos Practice

By Mike FisherAug 12, 2022 10:09 AM EDT
CBA52B93-877C-4310-9398-2847A65A9BB2
News

Cowboys Vs. Broncos Rookie John Ridgeway Injury Update

By Cowboys Country StaffAug 12, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
dak den
News

Cowboys VIDEO: Zeke Blasted; Six Fights with Broncos in Practice

By Mike FisherAug 11, 2022 5:27 PM EDT
brady tank
News

Cowboys vs. Bucs Week 1: Will QB Tom Brady be OUT for 'Personal Reasons'?

By Mike FisherAug 11, 2022 4:46 PM EDT