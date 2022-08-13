Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Rips Hall of Fame: 'I Need a Different Jacket'

Deion Sanders is considered the greatest cover cornerback of all time, and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of that. But the legendary Dallas Cowboys star believes his spot in Canton isn't enough.

“The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more," Sanders said. "I love it, I respect it, I admire it. I think all the guys who are inducted are definitely deserving, but it needs to be a different color jacket. My jacket’s got to be a different color."

In other words, Deion believes that there should be an "upper level'' of Hall of Famer ... to recognize players that are, in a sense, more special than special.

Sanders, speaking via Well Off Media, revealed that he believes the Hall of Fame is beginning to lower their standards for inductees.

"There needs to be a starting 11," argued Sanders. "There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.''

There are 362 players enshrined in the Hall of Fame, a number that Sanders is okay with. However, he feels that his individual spot in Canton is deserving of better company - players who were "game changers," not just "good."

Sanders' list of accolades features a Defensive Player of the Year award, and eight Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections. And of course he was a Super Bowl winner in Dallas, one of the teams he remains most connected with.

After working as a TV analyst, Sanders became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers in 2020. But in addition to all of that, his connection to Canton is forever ... but to him, in a way, not quite good enough.

"This thing,'' Deion said, "is becoming a free for all, man.”

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!