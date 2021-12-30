Cowboys BREAKING: Ware a 1st-Year Finalist for Hall of Fame

Skip to main content
    Cowboys BREAKING: Legend DeMarcus Ware a 1st-Year Finalist for Hall of Fame

    NFL immortality? DeMarcus Ware is one step closer to the deserved inevitable.
    Author:

    FRISCO - DeMarcus Ware is one step closer to the deserved inevitable.

    The Pro Football Hall of Fame is revealing the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022  on Thursday, and the decision has been made to first highlight the three players who have made the cut in their first year of eligibility.

    That trio of wide receiver Andre Johnson, best known for his time with the Houston Texans, returner Devin Hester, best known for his time with the Chicago Bears, and Ware, an iconic player both with his original team, the Dallas Cowboys, and later his Super Bowl-winning Denver Broncos.

    The 2022 modern-era players list of 26 entering this month also includes Super Bowl champ Cowboys safety Darren Woodson.

    Ware, an outside linebacker/defensive end, played from 2005 to 2013 with the Cowboys and then from 2014 to 2016 with the Broncos.

    Ware was a nine-time Pro Bowler and was seven times named All-Pro.

    The modern-era player finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee, a process that began with 122 nominees. That group of nominees was trimmed to 26 semifinalists in November.

    In addition to the modern-era finalists, also top candidates will be senior finalist Cliff Branch, contributor finalist Art McNally and coach finalist Dick Vermeil.

    The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022  will be inducted during NFL Honors, which airs live Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. CT.

