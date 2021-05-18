Dallas Disrespect? PFF's Low Ranking Of Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

When Dak went down, the Cowboys did not rely on the rushing game, but instead stayed pass-first. Elliott recorded just 16.3 rushing attempts per game, a career-low.

FRISCO - Coming off an abysmal 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys will be looking to make 2021 a season of respect, locally and nationally.

There were many factors that led to a disappointing 2020 campaign, not the least of which was the season-ending injury to Dak Prescott. Injuries to the offensive line contributed as well.

That decimated offensive line may have contributed to the poor performance in 2020 by Ezekiel Elliott, who failed to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2017 when he played in only 10 games due to injury.

Zeke wants to be respected in 2021, of course, but the national media is not showing much.

With the offensive line renewed and healthy, it can be argued that 2021 Zeke should look more like the Zeke of old. But ProFootballFocus does not agree as the Cowboys No. 1 running back is being handed some major disrespect before the season has even started.

You’ll notice that the still-proud Ezekiel Elliott does not even show in the top-five runners in the league according to PFF, and interestingly, not even in the top 10. Zeke shows at No. 12. Which for a running back who has led the league in rushing in two of his five NFL seasons, is a sign of major disrespect.

But 2020 wasn’t Zeke’s fault, we can argue, and as mentioned, maybe neither was his sub-par performance that year. When QB Dak Prescott went down, the team did not rely on the rushing game, but instead stayed pass-first. Elliott recorded just 16.3 rushing attempts per game, a career-low.

Yes, 2021 is a new year, for Zeke and the Cowboys. With a healthy O-line, there is reason to believe Zeke could return to top-10 status withingthe league’s rushing ranks, and possibly even top five. Then and only then will the Cowboys and, in turn Ezekiel Elliott, re-earn respect ... and more importantly, win substantially more than the six games won in 2020, a 6-10 record probably really being at the root of the harsh judgments.

READ MORE: Should Tony Pollard Take More Ezekiel Elliott Carries?