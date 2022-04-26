Skip to main content

Cowboys NFL Draft: Did 2 Star Tackles 'Flunk' Medical Tests?

FRISCO - Part of the fun of the NFL Draft is the mock-draft process ... and the picking apart of other folks' predictions. We do that below, respectfully, with ESPN’s Todd McShay and his interesting - or, better said, "unique'' - two-round mock (Insider only).

Part of this process that is not "fun,'' certainly not for the player? When he is said to be "sliding'' from his previous perch due to whatever reason - in the case of one offensive tackle McShay has projected to Dallas as a second-rounder, and in the case of another offensive tackle who some thing is the top player in this draft at his position.

McShay recently projected No. 24 for Dallas to be used on defensive end George Karlaftis (6-4, 275) from Purdue. And then came his second-round projection at No. 56, tackle Bernhard Raimann (6-6, 306) of Central Michigan.

karlaftis raimann
la'el collins trainer
evan neal

Karlaftis is from Greece, moving to America at 13. Raimann is from Austria. That is a "fun'' oddity. But again, what is not "fun'' is that a report now says Raimann and Alabama star Evan Neal have medical concerns that are causing some teams to scratch them from draft boads.

WalterFootball is writing about the medical reports on both players.

Raimann
F1F877DB-F17A-4F5C-B475-C87E8CB27E80
271130A1-1C1A-4768-BD66-B985D18140FA

We know Dallas is in the market for O-line help. We know that Dallas personnel boss Will McClay likes big-school guys. Neal is that, Raimann is not. We also know that the Cowboys have a passion for taking a risk on an injury guy by drafting him lower than his original projection.

Also worth noting: Another player Dallas likes as a candidate at No. 24, Kenyon Green from Texas A&M, might have a knee issue.

The teams that get the medical info right are going to have an advantage here. The players who are supposedly flunking? No advantage. No fun.

