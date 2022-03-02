Dak Backup? Here's Why Cowboys Are Interviewing QB Bailey Zappe at NFL Scouting Combine

What does Zappe not have? The scouting report from SI's NFL Draft Bible ...

Bailey Zappe is the record-setting quarterback from Western Kentucky. But Bailey Zappe is also a Texas kid, from Victoria ... and after throwing for close to 6000 yards and over 60 touchdowns in a season while becoming the all-time record holder in both categories ...

He's got an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine with the Dallas Cowboys.

Zappe, said his head coach, is "College football's best quarterback with the resume to show it."

Prescott, Zappe Rush, Prescott Dak Prescott

The numbers are certainly there, and he does seem to have something close to NFL size, with some measuring him just below 6-3 and 215 pounds.

What does Zappe not have? The scouting report from SI's NFL Draft Bible:

"The 2021 NCAA leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, Bailey Zappe is well-equipped to be a solid backup in the league because of his intellect and passing prowess. He is held back by a weaker arm and sub-par athleticism.''

Zappe did, nevertheless, produce the single best statistical season in NCAA history. He did it while operating in an Air raid offense, which of course inflates the numbers.

On Wednesday, as Zappe (pronounced "ZAP-ee'') revealed that he'd been interviewed by his home state Cowboys, he was also asked what his reaction is when doubters wonder if the Air Raid numbers will translate to the pros.

“I just smile,'' he said.

What is Dallas looking for here?

This is actually reminiscent of something the Green Bay Packers - Dallas coach Mike McCarthy's former employer - are famous for: Throw multiple darts at the quarterback position. The reasoning? If you hit on a sixth-round guard or safety who becomes an NFL player, good for you.

If you hit on a sixth-round (or wherever) quarterback? That can be gold.

This is also, we'll bet, a Kellen Moore-friendly concept. Zapee's not the biggest, strongest guy, and he's not at a super-power school, and he's smart and a record-setter, and ...

Zappe Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott Grier, DiNucci

He's Kellen Moore Jr.?

Dallas has Dak Prescott at the top of the totem pole, and Cooper Rush is the No. 2 guy. Will Grier and Ben DiNucci are also in the building.

But one more dart can't hurt - especially when he's a record-setter thrower himself.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!