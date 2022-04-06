Cowboys 'Euro-Step'? 10 Takes on Unique 2-Round Todd McShay Mock NFL Draft

Two European guys as the Cowboys' top two picks? Who's running this NFL Draft, Donnie Nelson?

FRISCO - Part of the fun of the NFL Draft is the mock-draft process ... and the picking apart of other folks' predictions. We do that here, respectfully, with ESPN’s Todd McShay and his interesting - or, better said, "unique'' - two-round mock (Insider only).

I’ll show you what McShay does with the Dallas Cowboys' first two picks ... and then I will proceed to compliment and complain. First, the picks, and his comments:

No. 24: DE George Karlaftis (6-4, 275), Purdue

"Randy Gregory signed with Denver, and Dante Fowler Jr. isn’t going to solve the Cowboys’ lack of pass-rush depth. Dallas can, of course, slide Micah Parsons back into the edge-rushing role he had last season when he totaled 13 sacks; and while I personally think Parsons can do even more for the Cowboys in his more traditional role at inside linebacker, the team needs more pass rushing no matter what. Karlaftis has an explosive first step and the power to bull-rush linemen.''

No. 56: OT Bernhard Raimann (6-6, 306), Central Michigan

"There’s an opening at right tackle after the Cowboys cut La’el Collins, and while Raimann will require patience as he develops, there’s no denying his power and quickness. He has allowed only four sacks on 752 career pass-block snaps.''

Agreements, disagreements, credits and discredits ... 10 of 'em ...

1. Karlaftis reputedly lacks "bend.'' That is a premium Will McClay "trait.'' So picking a "bull-rush'' defensive end - good idea though it may be - would be out of character for Dallas.

2. As I have noted repeatedly, most recently as a result of our visit with coach Mike McCarthy, Dallas has no intention of transforming Parsons into a full-time edge.

3. The "bull-rush'' thing, and the midwestern-big-school thing, and the other thing ... is going to cause people to envision J.J. Watt here. Probably unfair.

4. Regardless of “need” - and the Cowboys in recent years have done it right at the top of the draft, “picking players, not positions” and landing CeeDee Lamb and Parsons - there is an organizational philosophy here inside The Star that “you can’t have too many edge rushers.” That helps this idea fit.

5. But … in selecting Karlaftis, McShay has Dallas passing on a bundle of touted O-linemen. That doesn’t feel right.

6. Karlaftis is from Greece, moving to America at 13. Raimann is from Austria.

Who is running this draft, Donnie Nelson?

7. Seriously, the idea of the Euro Star in the NFL - well-established thanks to the Dallas Mavs icon Dirk Nowitzki - intrigues. Do they fully understand the game? Is their focus less “Hollywood” than an American kid’s? Will they be intimidated … or intimidators?

I don’t think we have to bother to look this up: A team picking two European guys at the top of the draft is an NFL first.

8. Another McClay trait: He likes big-school guys. Raimann from Central Michigan is not that.

9. Not, contrary to McShay’s assessment, does Dallas have a vacancy at right tackle. That’s Terence Steele’s spot - and his ownership of it is one of the reasons Collins is gone.

10. I’m not a scout. But it occurs to me that drafting guys who are relatively new to the sport, and relatively new to America, makes both of them “projects” of a sort.

Can the Dallas Cowboys afford to use high picks on projects?

