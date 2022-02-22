From Nigeria to Scotland to Cowboys? DE to Dallas in NFL Mock Draft

One year after selecting star Micah Parsons, ESPN predicts the Dallas Cowboys will continue adding talent to their front seven with the selection of David Ojabo during the 2022 NFL Draft.

During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys drafted the most promising prospect by selecting defensive end and linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12th pick.

The on-field production Parsons provided the franchise during his rookie campaign marked the second consecutive year the Cowboys found a foundation piece through the draft after the selection of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2020.

But can the Cowboys strike gold for the third consecutive year during the 2022 NFL Draft? According to Todd McShay of ESPN, the Cowboys have a chance at pick No. 24 with the possibility of drafting 6-5, 250-pound Michigan defensive end David Ojabo.

Brian Fluharty/USA Today

"Dallas drafted a star in Micah Parsons last April, but the linebacker was forced into more of an edge rush role last season due to injuries," McShay said during his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0. "The question for Dallas is where does it want to predominantly play him going forward. In my eyes, the key is to answer that question and then focus on the other area. Free Parsons up to be even more dominant.

"The Cowboys could look hard at the linebacker crop and let Parsons rush the QB more, but it'd be difficult for them to pass on Ojabo. Parsons had 13 sacks, but Randy Gregory (six) and Dorance Armstrong (five) were the only other Dallas players to have at least four -- and both are free agents. Ojabo's 11 sacks tied for 11th in the nation last season, and his lightning-fast first step and high-end instincts create problems for blockers."

Ojabo is a two-year collegiate prospect who exploded onto the scenes alongside Aidan Hutchinson in 2021. En route to being named First-Team All-Big Ten, Ojabo registered a career-best 36 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks and three pass deflections in 13 games played for the Wolverines.

His unusual backstory - he's from Nigeria and Scotland and came to the U.S. thinking he might be a basketball player - adds to the intrigue.

“Every day I’m still learning, for real,'' Ojabo said. "I learn terms, even the basic rules of football. I’ve come a long way.”