‘Strong Strength’: Should Cowboys Pick NFL Draft’s Top Center?

The Cowboys offensive line - traditionally a showpiece of a philosophy - was not “strong” in 2021.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys under owner Jerry Jones have worked to adhere to an especially favorite formula of his.

“When you have a strength,” Jerry likes to say, “keep it strong.”

The Cowboys offensive line - traditionally a showpiece of that philosophy - was not “strong” in 2021.

We’ve been told by a source from inside The Star that the appropriate word here for 2022 is “reloading.” Dallas wants to “keep a strength strong.”

With the 24th overall pick, therefore, Rimington Trophy winner Tyler Linderbaum might make a lot of sense for a team that has gotten pushed around inside since Travis Frederick’s retirement.

Dallas tinkered with ways to replace two-year vet Tyler Biadasz but never pulled that trigger. Maybe Connor McGovern will somehow master the shotgun snap, but he’s poor at it. That fact, and the likelihood that inconsistent left guard Connor Williams might leave via free agency, suggests a look at the Iowa product Linderbaum.

Says colleague Dane Brugler of The Athletic says of the 6-3, 290-pounder: “Could go anywhere from 5 to 25 and I wouldn't be surprised. We just don't see centers go early. Linderbaum could be the exception. He has some holes in his game, but he's really good.”

Adding him could be part of the shift of other linemen on that front five, where maybe La’el Collins should play left guard, where maybe Terence Steele should play right tackle and where maybe Dallas doesn’t yet have all of its answers on all-timer left tackle Tyron Smith.

Teams don’t often use first-round picks on centers. But Dallas once did so.

And in the 2022 NFL Draft? Well, how much do the Cowboys want to “make a strength … strong again”?

