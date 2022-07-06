Skip to main content

Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Jabril Cox Reveals Injury Timetable for Training Camp

"I feel great in my workouts,'' Cox told us. "I'm happy with where I am. I plan on being ready at camp.''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys linebackers room exists at a highly positive level thanks to the personality and the work of Micah Parsons.

But now comes another highly positive note.

Jabril Cox - a standout prospect from the 2021 NFL Draft who was working on the cords with trainers at OTAs - afterwards told CowboysSI.com that his timetable for a full return is the late-July start of training camp in Oxnard.

Cox added that he believes the Dallas linebackers room, topped of course by Micah Parsons, "is one of the most athletic groups in the league.

Cox, a 24-year-old playmaker at LSU (the fourth-rounder had 6.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions in his final season) was to play a big role in Dallas’ linebacker rotation during his rookie year. But he suffered a torn ACL that forced him to miss the bulk of the year.

Parsons is of course in charge of the linebackers room. There can be other playmakers there, as Luke Gifford, 2022 sixth-round pick Devin Harper and rookie Damone Clark (someday, as he's rehabbing after a spinal fusion surgery and could miss the season) all can compete for a spot behind or alongside Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.

But maybe it's Cox' turn to rise high.

Cox said his long time on the sideline allowed him a learning experience.

"I got to see the game from a different perspective,'' said Cox, who according to coach Mike McCarthy has spent his offseason at The Star "non-stop.'' "It was humbling.''

Next stop: Seeing the game from behind the line of scrimmage, starting in camp, where Jabril Cox belongs.

