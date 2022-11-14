Zeke Missed: Could Ezekiel Elliott Have Helped Cowboys at Packers?

At first glance, there seemed to be no appreciable impact from Ezekiel Elliott being held out against the Green Bay Packers.

Tony Pollard ran for 115 yards on 22 carries, as the Dallas Cowboys grinded out 159 yards on the ground at Lambeau Field. Even rookie Malik Davis looked solid, bursting through holes to rack up 38 yards on just five attempts.

So it wasn’t so much the production the Cowboys missed with Elliott sidelined for a second straight game with a sore knee.

But did the Cowboys miss their closer?

“It’s tough,” spectator Elliott said. “It’s tough to not be able to close that game out. You just gotta be able to learn from the mistakes and get back to it.”

Dallas held a 28-14 lead entering the fourth quarter, only to watch Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones lead a late push that resulted in a 31-28 overtime win for the Packers.

The Cowboys (6-3) lost for the first time since Dak Prescott’s return and dropped to third place in the NFC East. Dallas is at the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (8-1) next.

The Cowboys had only two first downs in the fourth, both coming on their opening drive of the quarter. Perhaps having Elliott pound away at the Packers front might have extended that drive and led to points with Dallas up 28-21. Another score might have been enough to put Green Bay away.

Elliott, with two weeks to rest, prepared as if he was going to go Sunday, but was scratched before the game.

“I got in and got reps in practice last week, on Wednesday and Thursday, I had some solid days,” he said. “But I wasn’t all the way confident in [the knee].”

Elliott said he’s going to “do everything I can to get ready” for Minnesota, which has been one the league’s biggest surprises this season. The Cowboys are also looking to rebound from a loss for the first time in nearly a month.

“We just gotta get back to the drawing board and figure out the Vikings,” Elliott said.

You can follow Art Garcia on Twitter @ArtGarcia92

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!