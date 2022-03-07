Cowboys Free Agency: Tag Dalton Schultz vs. Sign O.J. Howard

The Cowboys would be wise to examine a "Schultz vs. Howard'' debate as NFL free agency is about to intensify.

FRISCO - It is a highlight of the resume of tight end Dalton Schultz that he's worked his way from being a fourth-round backup to being such a productive player that there is talk about his Dallas Cowboys using the $11 million franchise tag to retain him.

It is an unfortunate mark on the resume of Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard that in his five NFL seasons since being a first-round pick he's rarely produced like Schultz has.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys would be wise to examine a "Schultz vs. Howard'' debate as NFL free agency is about to intensify.

Eric Hartline/USA Today

Pro Football Focus projects Schultz will receive a four-year, $52 million contract in free agency, with $30 million guaranteed. ESPN has announced that by Tuesday, Schultz will get the franchise tag from the Cowboys.

I agree with PFF's projection.

I disagree with ESPN's projection.

And if ESPN turns out to be right? I will disagree with Dallas' decision.

Maybe Dallas will do this with Schultz because the Cowboys have already secretly secured that "hometown discount'' promise from defensive end Randy Gregory, to me clearly the more valuable player and therefore more likely to be tagged (at $20 mil). Or maybe the Cowboys are grossly over-valuing "signing our own,'' and ignoring that a player like Howard - in line for a much more team-friendly one-year, $4.13 million contract, per PFF - can provide production with snaps.

Schultz posted career high numbers in every major statistical category last season, with 78 catches for 808 yards and eight TDs. Has Howard ever done that? Nope. Six TD catches is his season-high; 34 catches is his season-high.

Of course, some of that might have to do with the fact that for years he split time at tight end with Cameron Brate - until Rob Gronkowski came to Tampa to join Tom Brady, at which time Howard faded from the picture. Some of it also might have to do with the fact that Howard sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in 2020.

But when he did? Brady raved about the 6-6, 250-pound tight end, saying, “It’s tough to lose a guy like that who everyone loves being around, because he’s a great teammate and he does everything that everyone asks him to do and he’s [a] very talented player and he’s got a great attitude.''

Howard, still just 27, was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Alabama, and the Buccaneers selected him with No. 19 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the first tight end picked, and it all made sense to Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

“O.J.’s a very athletic guy, he’s a great receiver,” Saban said then. during the week of the 2017 Senior Bowl. “I think that he’s going to be one of those guys in the NFL that just really shines because of his ability.''

That hasn't really happened for Howard yet. It has happened for Schultz, and good for him. Schultz deserves $11 million APY from somebody. Howard deserves $4 million from somebody.

The Dallas Cowboys should think through which one of the "somebodies'' they are best being.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!