FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys fans can probably no longer claim that there is an "anti-Cowboys bias'' in Canton ... though that won't likely pacify fans of Everson Walls.

Chuck Howley is among the three Seniors candidates who is advancing, the Cowboys all-time great linebacker joining the Jets' Joe Klecko and the Bengals' Ken Riley in having moved to the final step in the selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Howley played linebacker for the Chicago Bears to start his career in 1958 but then performed for the Cowboys from 1961 to 1973. He's the only person named MVP in a Super Bowl from the losing team, winning the honor after the Cowboys’ 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl V.

In that game, Howley recorded two interceptions. In Super Bowl VI, he continued his play-making ways with as he intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in the Cowboys defeat of the Miami Dolphins, 24-3.

In his 15-season career, Howley intercepted 25 passes and recovered 18 fumbles in 180 regular-season games. He was a first-team All-Pro five times and was selected to six Pro Bowls.

A meeting of the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee concluded Tuesday afternoon with Howley, Klecko and Riley moves that trio up from the group of 12 Seniors remaining under consideration as Finalists for next year’s class of enshrinees.

The Hall of Fame’s full Selection Committee will consider Howley, Klecko and Riley for election – along with 15 Modern-Era Players and a Coach/Contributor – when it meets to choose the entire Class of 2023 in January.

Walls, a Dallas native, is also an all-timer as a play-maker. During his 14 seasons, he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection. He was also a 3-time All-Pro selection. He is one of only two players to lead the NFL in interceptions three timesm led his Cowboys in interceptions a franchise-record five times, and is 10th all-time on the NFL career interceptions list, with 57.

The Coach/Contributor Committee will meet next week to determine its Finalist for election to the Class of 2023. The 12 candidates in that field include three men with Cowboys ties: Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Dan Reeves and John Wooten.

