FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are "among the teams that would interest" former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton if he decides to return to the NFL, a source close to Payton told the Miami Herald. ... and while that interest does not register as a "surprise,'' in a way it does register as a "disappointment.''

Why? Because Payton - who "retired'' this offseason - essentially vowed that he would not be peaking over the shoulders of coaches with jobs, a customary gesture for anyone within the fraternity who chooses to approach non-vacancies with class.

And this Payton "associate,'' as the Herald calls the source, is leaking an astounding number of details in a way that frankly takes just a bit of the bloom off the rose.

Payton, 58, led the Saints to a 152-89 record, nine playoff berths and a Super Bowl title in his 15 seasons there, all coming after having been a Cowboys assistant, during which time he developed a relationship with the Jones family that remains strong today. (Since 2006, Jerry has lamented Payton as the one that got away.) It is certainly logical, therefore, that if owner Jerry Jones ever opts to fire present coach Mike McCarthy, Payton would be first in line.

But, said Jones recently: “Sean Payton shouldn’t be ‘out there'' as a topic of discussion, Jones said this week. “That’s an injustice for him, the Cowboys, all of us. That’s just sheer pulling it out of the air. ... He shouldn’t be a conversation piece. Mike has got an opportunity here to win a Super Bowl. And he’s got an opportunity to win other Super Bowls.”

Still, somebody sure wants that Payton train to keep rollin' ...

The Herald's source indicated that Payton has a three-team wish list that also features the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers, and that Payton is seeking "warm weather, a roster good enough to compete and most importantly, control over personnel decisions. Having a good quarterback would be helpful, but that isn’t the No. 1 or No. 2 factor, the associate insisted."

Barring the possibility that Payton is livid at his "associate'' for leaking all of these details, the appearance that Payton is positioning himself for his next job - even while another coach holds that job - is unavoidable.

And unsavory.

Dallas last year was a 12-5 playoff team under coach Mike McCarthy, who has a resume from his Green Bay days that is actually quite similar to Payton's track record. Dallas is also "home'' to Payton in many ways, has "warm weather'' (right about now, too warm!) and has a "good quarterback'' in Dak Prescott. "Control over personnel decisions''? That would be a major negotiating point with the Cowboys.

But it's not really a very important point right now, because Sean Payton has so much respect for McCarthy and for the profession ...

"I worked for the Cowboys for three years, got very close with the Jones family and my experience was outstanding,'' Payton said, adding, "I know Mike and they have a great staff.''

Maybe Sean Payton should inform his "associate'' of that.

